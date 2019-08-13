Pricelessly Petty: See Amber Rose’s Unruffled Reaction To Making The Internet’s “Greatest H*es Of All Time” List

Amber Rose Responds To “Greatest H*es Of All Time” List

If you’ve been on Twitter or Instagram in the last two weeks, then you know the internet has been having a very serious debate about the greatest rappers of all time AND, because there is no place pettier than the world wide web, people went from listing their top 50 hip hop emcees to listing the top h*es of all time. Yikes.

Listed (in this order) are: Christina Milian, Blac Chyna, Amber Rose, Melania Trump, Pinky, Elizabeth Taylor, Cyn Santana, Mary Magdalene, Kim Kardashian, Peter Gunz, Blueface, and Angeline Jolie. Trolls gon’ troll, but Amber Rose wasted no time responding, sarcastically arguing she should have been number one on the list.

Muva hit Instagram to say…

“This is bullsh*t. I’ve worked my entire life for this, put in my blood, sweat and tears, I’ve had Slutwalks and even 2 different baby Daddies!! And I still can’t get the #1 Hoe spot???? Dammmnnn smh 🤦🏼‍♀️ #outraged Congratulations to my girl @christinamilian tho 😒😔😥🙄.”

Ha! See her post below…

Amber has spent much of her career fighting against slut-shaming and as she mentioned, even has her own annual SlutWalk, so we’re not surprised this caught her attention.