Let Love: Common & Swizz Beatz Come Together To Perform “Hercules” On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]

Common Gets Some Help From Swizz Beatz For His “Hercules” Performance

After dropping the song last month and releasing a music video for the track, Common and his collaborator Swizz Beatz stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform “Hercules” for a live audience.

Common was in the building to talk about his upcoming album, Let Love, on which “Hercules” appears along with 10 other tracks with features from Jill Scott, BJ The Chicago Kid, and more.

While we wait for Let Love to drop on August 30, check out Common’s performance with Swizz Beatz down below: