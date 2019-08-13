Together In Perfect Harmony: Jodie Turner-Smith And Joshua Jackson Go Instagram Official Amid Mixed Matrimony-dom Murmurs

Jodie Turner-Smith Shares First Photo With Rumored Fiancé Joshua Jackson

We’ve been crushing on ‘Queen & Slim’ star Jodie Turner-Smith since the first time we laid eyes on her so we weren’t at all surprised to learn that Joshua Jackson might be marrying the model turned actress very soon. The couple have reportedly been dating for the last year after meeting at Usher’s 40th birthday party, and they were recently spotted picking up what many believe may have been a marriage license from the Beverly Hills courthouse, but the pair have kept pretty private — up until now.

Jodie posted a photo of Josh gazing into her eyes with the caption, “two people who only fancy each other a little bit 🥰.”

Josh’s response was:

Still can’t get a ticket to this movie tho😐

Cute right? What do you think about Jodie and Joshua’s coupledom? He might have more movies to his credit but she’s about to go real BIG with her new movie — definitely a great catch. We’re just wondering if Josh has always been “woke” or if Jodie helped him see the light.