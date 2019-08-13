How Sweet: Son’s Janet Jackson Backstage Surprise For Gracious Father Goes Viral [Video]
Janet Jackson Surprises Mature Fan, His Reaction Is So Pure
Twitter user KB Strawder Jr. initially shared a video of himself gifting his father with tickets to the concert of one of his favorite artists! Now his dream is fulfilled, tenfold. Back in June Strawder treated his dad to a Janet Jackson show in Las Vegas. His dad flew out of his seat. People on twitter began to tag the singer in the comments, hoping she would see.
Well, we think she saw it! The pop star went a step further and surprised the parent after the show…scroll down to see it!
This video is really the SWEATEST thing you will see all week. Hit play.
How sweet!
