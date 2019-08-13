Some Positano Preciousness: Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Stormi Snaps, Plus Peep Pics From Playtime With Papa Travis Scott!

- By Bossip Staff
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster, Kylie's baby Stormi

Source: Felipe Ramales/ SplashNews / Splash News

Kylie Jenner Poses With Daughter Stormi In Italy

Kylie Jenner has been living it up since last week in celebration of her 22nd birthday but she’s done it all while being a mommy. Some of our favorite shots from Kylie’s Italian vacation have been the ones with her and her adorable mini Stormi Webster.

My babyyyy😍😍😍💗💗💗

For example, is there anything cuter than a one-year-old singing Happy Birthday to her Mommy? We don’t think so!

Hit the flip for more precious pictures of Kylie and her family celebrating her 22nd in Positano, Italy.

Perfect day in Positano 🥖

This is a super precious slide show and we love how she managed to give Stormi, Travis Scott and a beautiful bowl of olives all love!

a love without limits ✨

Stormi is really living THE LIFE!

amore mio 🦋

We love the matching blue dresses that seem to perfectly complement the blue sea

sweetest love I’ve ever known 💙

Baby kisses are the best, aren’t they?!

blessed

Clearly Kylie can’t get enough of them

22 🌻💗✨✨

Of course we’d be remiss to not include some of Kylie’s actual celebratory photos.

    #BirthdayTour 🇮🇹

    Birthday Bawwwwdy

    Summer19🍓🍒🍉

    🛥♥️

    And of course Kylie wouldn’t be a Jenner if a birthday wasn’t another occasion to sell lots of products!

    The collection features brand new, never-before-seen products, including a Jelly Kylighter, Face Primer, Liquid Eyeliner and Pressed Body Glow. Encased in glittery money-themed packaging with shade names like “Birthday Queen” and “Time For Cake,” this collection is a celebration of all things Kylie.

    So while I was developing my @KylieCosmetics birthday collection this year, I decided that the best way I can celebrate is to help other people, and give back in a big way! I am teaming up with my friend Ellen DeGeneres @theellenshow to start a nationwide search to find some incredible people around the country doing incredible things for their families, friends and communities. We’re going to do something really big for them! To nominate someone all you have to do is go to ellentube.com and submit a video telling us who you think deserves it and why. You can even nominate yourself. Then get ready for some very big surprises on Ellen’s season 17 Premiere Week beginning Monday, September 9th! You can get all the details at ellentube.com and look out for my 2019 birthday collection launching on my birthday, tomorrow, August 10 at 9am PST only on KylieCosmetics.com

    This year, Kylie’s celebrating her birthday by giving back through a partnership with her friend Ellen DeGeneres. Kylie and Ellen will be hosting a nationwide search to find candidates around the country who are doing incredible things for their families, friends, and their communities. To nominate, head to Ellentube.com and submit a video explaining who you think deserves it and why. The reveal will air on Ellen’s Season 17 premiere Week beginning Monday, September 9th.

    Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott jetski in Positano

    Source: SplashNews / Splash News

    Kylie also got in lots of quality time with her baby daddy Travis Scott. Check out more shots of them jetskiing Saturday below:

