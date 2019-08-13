Yay Sports! Jay-Z To Partner With The NFL To Form Social Justice Initiative And Produce Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jay-Z And NFL Partner For Social Justice And Super Bowl Halftime Show

“I said no to the Super Bowl, You need me, I don’t need you, Every night we in the endzone, tell the NFL we in stadiums too”

Jay-Z did some big-time flexin’ on “Apesh*t” but this line in particular really got people’s attention. As it turns out, the dismissive quip was much more than a flashy ni**a braggin’ on a song. Turns out he was right. The shield needs Hov.

According to Bleacher Report via NYTimes, Jay-Z will be forming a partnership with the NFL to create a social justice initiative and bring a much need boost the sleepy Super Bowl halftime show.

Here’s what NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had to say about the new allegiance:

“We don’t want people to come in and necessarily agree with us; we want people to come in and tell us what we can do better,” Goodell said. “I think that’s a core element of our relationship between the two organizations, and with Jay and I personally.”

The Roc Nation jefe grande also spoke on his new business venture:

“The NFL has a great big platform, and it has to be all-inclusive,” Jay-Z said, per Belson and Sisario. “They were willing to do some things, to make some changes, that we can do some good.”

What do you think of Jay’s involvement with the league? Can he really help wipe away the stains of the past couple of years? Guess we’ll have to wait and see.