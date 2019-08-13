Uncle Sam Knows Best: Todd & Julie Chrisley Face Up To 30 Years In Prison For Tax Evasion

Chrisley Knows Best Stars Indicted On Tax Evasion

The government does not play when it comes to taxes. Unfortunately, reality stars Todd and wife Julie Chrisley learned that the hard way on Tuesday after a grand jury indicted them on tax evasion charges.According to reports, Todd tried to launch a preemptive strike against a looming federal indictment, so officials went ahead and charged the couple with multiple federal crimes.

The indictment, which was filed in the Northern District of Georgia, charged both Julie and Todd with 11 counts related to bank fraud and tax evasion. If convicted, the couple could face up to 30 years behind bars. The Blast, who broke the story, reports:

“Officials claim Todd and Julie set up a production company, called 7C’s Productions, which served as a loan-out company for all the money earned through their popular reality show, “Chrisley Knows Best,” which airs on the USA Network. The documents claim millions of dollars were deposited into the production company account over the years, but the reality stars did not file tax returns in time for 2014, 2015 or 2016.”

The couple has yet to speak out since the charges dropped, but Todd did post a cryptic message on Instagram before the news broke.

Only the lord and an amazing lawyer can save them now.