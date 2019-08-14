Stream Scenes: Christina Milian Gives Her Heart To A Vanilla King In New Netflix Movie “Falling Inn Love” [Video]

Christina Milian Stars In Netflix ‘Falling Inn Love’

Netflix has just dropped the trailer for their new Christina Milian-helmed romantic comedy Falling Inn Love.

As the punny title suggests, Christina Milian’s character, Gabriela Diaz, falls in love at an inn…in New Zealand…with a white man. Ok, maybe the title didn’t suggest all that, but still.

Press play below to peep the charming trailer.

Will you be cuddled up on your couch watching this jawn when it drops on August 29?