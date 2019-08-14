The Great Khalid Foundation & Right Hand Foundation Present A Night For Suncity Benefit Concert

Global superstar Khalid announces today that on September 1st he will headline a benefit concert along with special guests at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, TX. In support of his hometown of El Paso and in response to the tragic mass shooting on August 3, 2019, Khalid will be raising funds through this concert to support the El Paso Shooting Victims’ Fund and the El Paso Community Foundation.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale beginning this Wednesday, August 14th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. This event is presented by The Great Khalid Foundation and manager Courtney Stewart’s Right Hand Foundation, and produced by Live Nation.

The Great Khalid Foundation is committed to impacting the lives of children by alleviating a burden of need. Reaching out when it matters most, when a supportive gesture can make all the difference. Thriving off of belief that the power of music not only has the ability to build confidence and camaraderie, we believe that it positively impacts social change for children, families and communities. The Great Khalid Foundation is committed to creating an atmosphere of support and freedom for kids to dream BIG! Through our music education programs, scholarship awards, community partnerships and gift giveaways, we are investing in our children and their future