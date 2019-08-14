SMH: Don Lemon Is Being Sued For Allegedly Assaulting A Bartender In The Hamptons

Don Lemon Denies Accusations Of Assaulting New York Bartender

CNN anchor Don Lemon is denying some pretty serious accusations from a former Hamptons bartender, who is claiming that the host of sexually assaulted him at a bar last year.

The bartender, Dustin Hice, sued Lemon on Sunday for a “demeaning, unprovoked and offensive assault” that allegedly took place at Murf’s Backstreet Tavern in Sag Harbor in back in July of 2018. A CNN spokesperson spoke to USA TODAY about the accusations, telling the publication that, “Don categorically denies these claims.”

“The plaintiff in this lawsuit has previously displayed a pattern of contempt for CNN on his social media accounts,” the statement said on Tuesday. “This claim follows his unsuccessful threats and demands for an exorbitant amount of money from Don Lemon.”

In the lawsuit, Hice said he encountered the television personality at the tavern when he went out for drinks with friends during a night out following his shift at The Old Stove Pub. The former bartender said he offered to buy the TV host a vodka drink called a “Lemon Drop,” but Don declined.

Hice alleges that Lemon approached him later that night, which is where he claims the assault took place.

The suit, obtained by Mediaite, describes the alleged attack, saying, “(Lemon) put his hand down the front of his own shorts, and vigorously rubbed his genitalia, removed his hand and shoved his index and middle fingers into (Hice’s) mustache and under (Hice’s) nose.” The bartender claims that Lemon proceeded to ask questions about his sexual preferences, and throughout that alleged questioning, ” Mr. Lemon continued to shove his fingers into (Hice’s) face with aggression and hostility.”

As a result of the attack, Hice says that he suffered “severe emotional stress and loss of future earnings and opportunities.”

Dustin Hice is suing Don Lemon for unspecified damages.