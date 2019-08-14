Forever FINE: Halle Berry Celebrates 53rd Birthday With Tantalizing Thirst Trap

- By Bossip Staff
View this post on Instagram

In the hot seat. 🔥 @fallontonight

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

Halle Berry Celebrates 5-3 With A BANG

In honor of Halle Berry‘s 53rd 30th birthday, we compiled her most Instagram-sizzling pics of the year that we’re sure will make your day.

Known for her boundless beauty and iconic movie roles (B*A*P*S!), the Oscar-winning actress continues to shine (and SLAY) as the definitive baddie of her era who inspired a generation of naturally beautiful hot girls.

Peep our very necessary Halle Berry celebration on the flip.

View this post on Instagram

Leveled up, Circa ‘66.

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

53 looks incredible on Halle.

View this post on Instagram

Lookin’ for a late night snack 🥡

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

View this post on Instagram

Hellllloooooo #Leo season! @flamingo_estate

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Who says I’m not a mermaid 🧜‍♀️

    A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

