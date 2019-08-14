Forever FINE: Halle Berry Celebrates 53rd Birthday With Tantalizing Thirst Trap
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 12
❯
❮
Halle Berry Celebrates 5-3 With A BANG
In honor of Halle Berry‘s
53rd 30th birthday, we compiled her most Instagram-sizzling pics of the year that we’re sure will make your day.
Known for her boundless beauty and iconic movie roles (B*A*P*S!), the Oscar-winning actress continues to shine (and SLAY) as the definitive baddie of her era who inspired a generation of naturally beautiful hot girls.
Peep our very necessary Halle Berry celebration on the flip.
53 looks incredible on Halle.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.