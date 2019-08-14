New Movie: “Rent Due” Red Carpet Premiere Brings Out Comedians B.Simone, Shiggy & Ray Jr.

“Rent Due” Red Carpet Premiere Brings Out Comedians B.Simone, Shiggy & Ray Jr.

This past Sunday night in Cleveland, guests and media attended the red carpet premiere for Ray Jr.’s independent film RENT DUE at Regal Cinemas in Richmond Heights. Stars in attendance included B.Simone, Shiggy and more!

RENT DUE tells the story of what happens when two cousins find themselves short on paying their rent. Reggie (Ray Jr.) lost his girlfriend, job and home all in the same day while his cousin Top (William Cobbins) he was robbed of his rent money after a wild night with strippers. The two must put their heads together to come up with the rent money without ending up in jail in the process. The film is directed by Mike Berry and executive produced by Ant Wilson and Ray Jr. Be sure to check it out, let us know what ya think!