Poor Thang: Amber Rose Cancels Her Slutwalk After TWENTY ‘Toxic’ Friends Betray Her

Amber Rose Cancels Slutwalk

Amber Rose is cleaning house. MUVA is OVA at least twenty people who she says betrayed her in some seriously shady ways. The Amber Rose Slutwalk founder took to social media to tell fans that her fifth annual slutwalk won’t be happening this October.

According to Amb, she’s had a rough year and after cutting off TWENTY “toxic” people, she’s deadset on protecting her peace and that will, unfortunately, include canceling her annual sex-positive parade.

Mind you, she’s currently pregnant with her second child and she’s citing dealing with backstabbers (who allegedly slept with her man), alcoholics and drug addicts as the reason for needing a break.

Amb also detailed how a friend called child protective services on her TWICE and then sued her when she called to cuss her out. The lawsuit ultimately cost Amber $168,000.

“I stopped being friends with about 20 ppl last year. I’ve had friends steal jewelry and money from me, Sleep with my BF’s behind my back, Male friends lying and telling people we were sleeping together, Alcoholic drug addict friends, Abusive Friends, Toxic Personality friends,” wrote Amber on Instagram. “I even had a Friend call Social Services on me twice ( For no f—ing reason) only to Sue me for calling her and Cursing her out (When I found out it was her) smh That Phone call cost me $168,000…Man, the list goes on you have no idea. The funny thing is I never snitched publicly on anyone. Ain’t that some sh-t? People may not know this but I’m extremely unproblematic. I don’t start fights. I don’t do drugs. I’m as sweet as pie and constantly get walked all over.” “I’m so happy God has blessed me with a New Baby and an Amazing Man to help me through all the turmoil. That’s why I’ve been laying so low during this pregnancy…. no Toxicity will be tolerated over here only Positive vibes. F-ck fake friends and their weirdo sh-t. I’d rather just have my family and my team. P.S This is also why I’m not having my Slutwalk this year…. Sorry I just have to protect my energy and peace.”

What. A. Mess.

Can you really blame Amber for canceling her Slutwalk? With “friends” like those, who needs enemies?