Seen On The Scene: The Bachlor, Love Island, Real Housewives & More Attend Premiere Of WE Tv’s “Love After Lockup”

The Bachlor, Love Island, Real Housewives & More Attend Premiere Of WE Tv’s “Love After Lockup”

Love was in the air on Tuesday, August 13 at The Whitby in NYC, as stars from Love Island, The Bachelor franchise,Marriage Boot Camp and more gathered to celebrate the return of “Love After Lockup,” with new episodes coming to WE tv this Friday, August 16 at 9/8c.

Following the screening and panel featuring WE tv’s own Dr. Ish and producers of the hit series “Love After Lockup,” The Bachelor’s Jesse Palmer and his fiance seemed taken aback by the on-screen antics of this season’s new faces.

Real Housewives of New York stars Jill Zarin (with pup Miss Bossi in tow) and Kelly Bensimon caught up over cocktails– Jill was heard discussing how RHONY fans always beg her to come back to the show. Ice-T and Coco divulged some sexy marriage secrets, a glowing Amy Duggar and husband Dillon King (WEtv’s “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars”) were ecstatic while discussing their upcoming family addition, and “Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup” favorites Brittany and Marcelino Santiago closed out the night by celebrating Brittany’s birthday with a giant cake.

“Love After Lockup” returns this Friday, August 16 at 9/8c on WEtv.

Make sure you’re tuning in, we will be! Peep more event photos on the flip!