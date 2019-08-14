Set Trippin’: US Attorney Charged After Exposing Government Witnesses To Help Gangbanger Son 

New Jersey Attorney Helped Gangbanger Son Go After ‘Snitches’

Moms will do anything to protect their sons — even if that means using government equipment to expose witnesses who were cooperating against their gangbangin’ baby boy. New Jersey paralegal Tawanna Hilliard has been charged with witness tampering, obstruction of justice, and conspiracy after allegedly using her work computer to access and expose information about her son’s Brooklyn gang.

The New York Daily News reports:

“Prosecutors said in 2016, Hilliard posted on YouTube a videotaped post-arrest statement by her son’s co-defendant, a social media share that all but outed the defendant as a snitch. She found the video in discovery material, and labeled it ‘NYC Brim Gang Member Snitching Pt. 1.’ when she posted it online. After the video was posted, the witness began receiving death threats.In another message, she said the witness was ‘giving up murders, victims, shooters and all … SMH.’ She said online that what she posted was just “the tip of the iceberg.”

Hilliard’s son Tyquan is currently serving a 7-10 year prison sentence. Both Tawanna and Tyquan were charged with witness tampering. She pleaded not guilty and was released on $75,000 bond. She was also ordered to wear a monitoring bracelet on her ankle, stay off social media, and turn in her passport.

Even worse, Tawanna was told not to have contact with any gang members, including her son. She’s scheduled to appear in court on August 27. Eeek!