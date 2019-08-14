Will YOU Be Watching? Styles P And His Wife are Joining ‘Marriage Boot Camp’

Style P Joining Marriage ‘Boot Camp’

According to an exclusive report from TheJasmineBRAND, Styles P and his wife, Adjua Styles will be coming to a reality tv therapy show soon. Sources confirmed that the pair will be appearing on WeTV’s “Marriage Boot Camp.”

Rapper Styles P, whose real name is David Styles, and his wife will allegedly be front and center. It’s not clear what issues they might have to work on. The couple just celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary last month. They originally tied the knot on July 31, 1995. Last year, Style and Adjua was featured on OWN’s “Black Love” series. They discussed infidelity and how the tragic suicide of their daughter affected their relationship.

Cee Lo Green and Michel’le are also expected to appear on the upcoming season on ‘Marriage Boot Camp.’ Will YOU be watching?