Reasonable Doubt: Jay-Z Sus-ly Says He Spoke To Kaepernick Before Signing NFL Deal — But Colin’s Camp Claims THIS

Colin Kaepernick’s Camp Denies Speaking With Jay-Z Before New NFL Deal

We’ve known Jay-Z to be many things over the years, but is a liar one of them? According to Colin Kaepernick‘s camp, that may be the case. After news broke on Wednesday that Hov signed a new partnership with the NFL, folks automatically assumed that the rap mogul was undercutting Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling protest. However, Jay discredited the claims during a meeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell at Roc Nation’s NYC offices, saying:

“There’s two parts of protest: the protest, and then there’s a company or individual saying ‘I hear you, what do we do next?’ For me it’s about actionable items, what are we gonna do about it?”

Both Jay and Goodell also claimed to have spoken to Kap before inking the deal to help the NFL with entertainment and social justice issues. But according to Kaepernick’s attorney, Mark Geragos, the rap mogul did not talk to the former NFL prior to signing the deal. Even Kapernick’s girlfriend Nessa spoke out about the claims, adding that Jay “NEVER included him in the discussion”.

THIS is a lie. COLIN never spoke to Jay-Z and NFL ahead of that deal being done. They NEVER included him in any discussion 👉🏽 https://t.co/TWmoXS4JVJ pic.twitter.com/2bjSIEtnjQ — NESSA (@nessnitty) August 14, 2019

And what does Hov have to say about the backlash? TMZ reports:

“Jay-Z’s camp tells us that he he has absolutely spoken to Kap within the last 48 hours, however … that was NOT before Jay agreed to his new partnership with the NFL. It’s unclear what they discussed, but we’re told this was not a case of Jay checking in with Colin for approval. It couldn’t have been … the deal was already signed.

To be clear … we’re told the question posed to Jay during the media event was simply whether he had spoken to Colin — NOT whether he had talked to Colin about the partnership.”

