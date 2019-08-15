TiTi’s Takeover: Social Media Superstar BlameItOnKway Opening ATL Location Of ‘Krab Queenz’ Seafood Spot

In crab crakin’ news…

Kwaylon Rogers Opening Krab Queenz ATL Location

Kwaylon “BlameItOnKway” Rogers is making ANOTHER big move. The social media superstar is opening the third location of his Krab Queenz Seafood & Daiquiris restaurant, this time in Atlanta. The restaurant will be in the former location of Gladys Knight’s Chicken & Waffles and is a collaboration between Kway and his two partners Tonique Clay and Natasha Burton.

Krab Queenz ATL will open its doors in the heart of downtown Atlanta on Saturday, August 17th and a slew of celebs are expected to attend.

Previous Krab Queenz guests include B. Simone, Tyler Perry, David & Tamela Mann, JessHilarious, Blac Chyna, Asian Doll, and Tami Roman. Keyshia Cole also previously filmed a scene for her forthcoming baby special at one of Kway’s restaurants.

Krab Queenz is known for butter-soaked king crab legs, jumbo shrimp, crawfish, sausage links, Cajun rice, and sweet corn and the popular light bulb infused daiquiris.

“I am super excited to be bringing our signature flavored Krab Legs & seafood to ATL,” said Kwaylon in a statement. We spell Krab with a K because of the kick of soul inside the flavors. But we’re more than just krabs and good seafood, we’re a vibe. We are bringing the entire Southern vibe to ATL. Our restaurants are safe havens for food, fellowship and just a damn good time. Not only do you get full, you feel good.”



Krab Queenz ATL Grand Opening

Date:

August 17, 2019

Location:

529 Peachtree St NE

Atlanta, GA 30308

Time:

1:00 PM