Scruffy Mustached NBA YoungBoy Walks Free After Serving 90-Days Relating To Fatal Miami Shooting

NBA YoungBoy Released From Jail

ICYMI, NBA Youngboy spent his summer in the slammer but now he’s free! His release was live-streamed by a local news reporter in Baton Rouge, Lousiana, Scottie Hunter.

His mother wasn’t there to greet him at his release but she posted up a photo this morning, showing off his fresh-out-of jail mustache.

NBA YoungBoy, real name Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, was arrested in May after shootout took place during the Rolling Loud Miami festival weekend. A 43-year-old bystander was killed and his girlfriend was injured during a crossfire near the Trump International Beach Resort. Gaulden’s legal team believe he was the target of the shooting and the 19-year-old rapper’s entourage acted in self-defense.

As a condition of his release, the rapper will remain on house arrest for 14 months and wear an ankle monitor. WFAB reports also say, he will not be allowed to perform during that time.

His probation hearing is scheduled for Aug. 30.