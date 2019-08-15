Ice Cube Reminisces About How John Singleton Stalked Him Into A Movie Career [Video]

Ice Cube Tells The Story Of How John Singleton Got Him Into Acting

Legendary rapper, actor, and businessman Ice Cube pulled up to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday to talk about everything he’s got going on right now.

While he was in the building, Cube talked about celebrating BIG3’s third season with his Ballout basketball festival, what music fans can expect from him in the future, and he also recalls how several run-ins with a then college-aged John Singleton led to Boyz n the Hood and a long film career thereafter.

Check out the interview down below to hear the story: