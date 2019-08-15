Jeffrey Epstein’s Autopsy Shows He Sustained Breaks In Neck Bones ‘Common In Homicide Victims’

Jeffrey Epstein Reportedly Sustained Multiple Neck Injuries Prior To Death

Some new information in the case of Jeffrey Epstein’s apparent suicide is being reported following his autopsy.

The billionaire financier is said to have “sustained multiple breaks in his neck bones,” per autopsy findings reported by The Washington Post on Wednesday evening.

The report cites information given from two unidentified people familiar with the autopsy proceedings. The hyoid bone near the Adam’s apple is among the bones said to have been broken, with the report noting that such a break is possible when the person is hanged, particularly with older people, but “more common” in homicide by strangulation victims.

The 66-year-old, who had been jailed at the federal Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges, was found dead in a cell by himself earlier this month, causing a lot of people to raise their eyebrows, wondering what really happened.

Epstein had reportedly been taken off suicide watch in late July, with the MCC warden now temporarily reassigned after U.S. Attorney General William Barr criticized the detention facility for what he characterized as a “failure to adequately secure this prisoner.”

Barr also said the death was an “apparent suicide.”

In a statement to The Washington Post, Barbara Sampson—the Office of New York City’s chief medical examiner—said that “no single finding” on its own should be considered a conclusion in the case of Epstein’s death.

“In all forensic investigations, all information must be synthesized to determine the cause and manner of death,” Sampson explained.

Her team is now said to be looking for more information on Epstein’s status in the moments before his death, a process that could range from obtaining jail hallway footage and toxicology findings, along with interviewing those on site of the facility.