T.I. Unveils Nipsey Hussle Installation At The Trap Music Museum In Honor Of Late Rappers Birthday

T.I. Honors Nipsey Hussle On His Birthday With New Trap Music Museum Installation

In honor of Nipsey Hussle’s August 15th birthday, Tip “T.I.” Harris unveiled a permanent Nipsey Hussle installation at the Trap Music Museum in Atlanta, on August 13th.

The installation was personally curated by Tip with co-curation by Grand Hustle Head of Marketing, James Miller. The installation is a 3-piece collaborative labor of respect and admiration for Nipsey with the majestic painting created by BK The Artist featuring blue roses in his beard, along with images of his children, family, Lauren London and the posthumous memorial at the Marathon clothing store. The bench in the installation, created by Dizzy and Quake, is a take on Nipsey’s Victory Lap album cover while the blue and red jersey was conceived by the Trap Music Museum curation collective.

“Based on what Nipsey means to me and the community as a whole, we knew that the art had to be superlative, so I reached out to BK The Artist, whose work I personally collect and the Trap Music Museum collective commissioned Dizzy and Quake. I’m excited about Dizzy and Quake’s creativity and feel that their idea of doing the bench is pretty damn dope,” states Tip.

Celebrity guests and influencers in attendance included: T.I.’s wife, the award-winning singer-songwriter and television star, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, his children singer-songwriter and tv star Zonnique Pullins, rap and television star’s Domani Harris and King Harris, Grammy award-winning singer Monica, TV star and NY Times best-selling author Toya Wright, actress, singer-songwriter LeToya Luckett, key influencer and TV star Reginae Carter, World Champion Long Drive Golf Pro Maurice Allen, TIG Records label Head Girvan “Fly” Henry, and Dr. Sebi’s daughter naturalist Kellie Bowman.