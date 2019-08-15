F**k 12: Truck Drives Into ICE Protestors Outside Private Prison, Protestors Say Guard Was At The Wheel [Graphic Video]
Once again, the state continues to be violent af, and one location for disaster is of course prison grounds.
According to The Washington Post, a group of protesters held an action outside a Rhode Island prison that works with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to house immigration detainees. Many of the protestors were sitting on the pavement, blocking staff from the Wyatt Detention Facility parking lot. After shouts to close immigration detention camps, a black pickup truck swerved towards protesters sitting on the ground. The protesters yelled at the driver who beeped their horn, then he hit the gas, endangering the lives of protestors.
A viral video shows the protesters screaming and leaping out the way, while some hopped on the truck as if to weigh it down. Several people were struck by the car and some were treated at a hospital, although thankfully they didn’t face life-threatening injuries.
“It was terrifying because we didn’t know what exactly his intention was,” said Amy Anthony, a spokesman for Never Again Action, one of the groups protesting that day. “It certainly appeared he was trying to hit us.”
You can peep the trigger warning video below.
“It’s obvious that there was an assault that took place,” Anthony said. “We’re not sure what we can do now.”
More graphic footage below.
Never Again Action is a Jewish activist group against ICE and immigration detention camps. Other orgs who protested that day, according to NAA’s Twitter, included The Alliance to Mobilize Our Resistance, the Fang Collective, Progreso Latino Rhode Island, and Fuerza Laboral.
