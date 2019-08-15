The Breakfast Club: Rick Ross Spells Out Why Nicki Minaj Isn’t “A Keeper”, Talks Port Of Miami 2 And New Memoir [Video]

Rick Ross Talks Nicki Minaj And Port of Miami 2 On The Breakfast Club

Rick Ross is front and center in hip-hop culture right now as the streets are still absorbing his latest album, Port of Miami 2.

Rozay sat down with the world’s most dangerous morning show to talk not only about the album but also to respond to the charged that Nicki Minaj put on him during her interview on The Joe Budden Podcast. Nicki claimed that Ross texted Meek Mill from the White House and told the Philly rapper that she was “a keeper”, then subsequently rapped that he “told Meek not to trust Nicki” on the song “Apple of My Eye” from his album Rather You Than Me.

