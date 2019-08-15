Pure Comedy: 50 Cent Tells The Story Of How He Had His Lamborghini Stolen By Snoop Dogg [Video]

50 Cent Talks To Stephen Colbert About His Lambo Getting Stolen

50 Cent stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night to talk about everything going on in his life and career right now. The rapper and Power producer went into detail about what it feels like to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, how he took a photo of himself enjoying a bubble bath, and he also revealed how his custom Lamborghini was stolen by a fellow rap legend.

As far as why Snoop stole the car? 50 thinks his marijuana intake might have something to do with it. Check out the interview down below to hear the whole story: