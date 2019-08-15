Stop Ya Bloodclaat Cryin’: Jay-Z Explains Why He Partnered With NFL, Charlamagne Questions Him About Colin Kaepernick [Audio]

Jay-Z Explains NFL Partnership, Charlamagne Tha God Questions Him About Kaepernick

Yesterday Jay-Z and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell held a press conference to announce/explain their new partnership for social justice reform. Many folks are looking at Jay with the side-eye because they smell hypocrisy in his position of supporting Colin Kaepernick while also doing business with the corporation that refuses to employ him.

Charlamagne Tha God was in the building for the presser and cut right to the chase as the floor was opened for questions.

Charlamagne: I think the biggest issue people have is that they want to know how you could partner with the league on social justic when Colin Kaepernick, who brought it to the masses by peacefully protesting social injustices is still out of a job?

Jay-Z: That’s a great question. I think…let’s take it back. We forget that Colin’s whole thing was to bring attention to social injustice, right? In that case, this is the success. This is next thing. There’s two parts of a protest, you go outside and you protest, then the company or individual says “I hear you, what do we do next?” So for me it’s about action. What are going to do with it? Everybody knows I agree with what you’re (Kaepernick) is saying. So, what are we going to do? We (unintelligible) millions and millions of people, or we get stuck on Colin not having a job.

Where do you stand on Jay’s partnership with the league and do you believe he can actually help bring about change this way?