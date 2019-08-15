Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Why She And Will Decided To Go Public About Matrimony-dom Problems [VIDEO]

Jada Pinkett-Smith Talks Marriage Problems With Will Smith On Stephen Colbert

Jada Pinkett-Smith made a pitstop by “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Wednesday to promote her role in the movie “Angel Has Fallen” and she ended up opening up about the 2018 episode of her Red Table Talk Facebook Watch show where she and husband Will Smith spoke candidly about their marriage issues.

“What was really important about Will and I doing that show together — two things: First of all was really to kind of get rid of the idea that people in the public eye have perfect relationships,” Pinkett Smith, 47, explained. “We were kind of sick of living up to that. We were real sick of it. And then second of all, really having myself and Will come and talk about our relationship — sometimes you see just women do it alone or you just see a guy do it.” “Us coming together and taking responsibility for both of our parts and also Will being the successful guy that he is and being willing to share what his pitfalls were in the relationship and in his family, you can’t imagine how many other successful men called and said, ‘Wow, my wife has been saying the same thing for years. Because you said it, it opened my eyes and because you said it, I’m willing to listen,’” Pinkett Smith continued.

Jada’s been very transparent about her voyage to true happiness and recently told PEOPLE that while she felt “depleted” during her tough personal times and difficult patches in her marriage, she and her relationship are now in a much better place:

“I am kind of a ride-or-die chick,” she told PEOPLE. “I just knew with the kind of love that Will and I share — which is beyond romantic love — that we could transform our union and figure out how to re-create what we had.” While rebuilding herself was “the most excruciating process” and one that took years, she said, Pinkett Smith felt “by redefining myself, the relationship got redefined.” Their last few years have been among some of their very best. “The journey between Will and me… we have come to such a beautiful place,” she said, crediting Red Table for helping her define and share her truth. “I feel like we have a stronger bond than we even had in the beginning.”

Red Table Talk airs Mondays on Facebook Watch.