Doja Cat Finally Releases Video For “Juicy”…And You Can See That THANG From The Front [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
92.3 Real Street Festival

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Doja Cat, Tyga Release “Juicy” Visual

Doja Cat is having fun in the spotlight. The “Mooo” singer went viral last year for her video, so in that same vein she’s released an exciting visual for “Juicy”. Tyga is on the remix as well. And did we mention her bawwwdy is looking delectable through the clip?

Enjoy!

Categories: For Your Information, News, Viral Video

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.