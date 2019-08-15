Watch The First 10 Mins Of VH1’s ‘Black Ink Crew: Compton’ [Video]

“Black Ink Crew: Compton” Episode 1

In case you missed last night’s premiere, VH1’s giving you a special first look at their latest installment in the Black Ink Crew series. Black Ink Crew: Compton premiered Wednesday an in it, the world was introduced to KP and his crew.

KP whose baby mother is Kyla Pratt hosts a block party to celebrate his tattoo shop’s grand opening and while there the crew pops up. Lemier’s gone from hustling in the streets to doing intricate ink, Vudu Dahl is the apprentice who does erotic tattoo art—and erotic things in real life, Ink Drippin’ is a ladies man, Tim is KP’s manager and Barbie is the receptionist.

Tune in to Black Ink Crew: Compton Wednesdays at 10/9c on VH1!