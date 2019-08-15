Too Sad: British Mom Dies After Intruder Breaks Into Her Home And Set Her On Fire As She Slept

Mother Dies After Being Set On Fire While Laying In Bed

A 44-year old woman died in Barbados last week after an intruder broke into the Bartlett’s Tenantry where she was staying, doused her with flammable liquid and set her alight while she was in bed. Police say Natalie Crichlow was visiting family on the Caribbean island when she was attacked by the unknown suspect.

Natalie Crichlow was described as "outgoing, bubbly and kind." Rest in peace. https://t.co/A9xV8XsOBh — PinkNews (@PinkNews) August 15, 2019

Crichlow’s niece told The Press Association:

“The intruder broke into the house, then strangled her and then set her alight. I do not understand why it happened and we are all in a state of shock. For someone who had battled through so much to just be taken in this way and lose their life is just beyond understanding. It is all just a shame.”

According to reports, Natalie managed to flee the house into the backyard where her screams were heard by some men in the neighborhood, who rescued her from the burning structure. But unfortunately, the damage was done. The mom of three reportedly suffered burns to 75 percent of her body before succumbing to her injuries on August 6.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help bring Natalie’s body back to the UK. However, police are still on the hunt for the assailant. SMH