Happy Birthday, Nip: A Gallery Of Rarely Seen Nipsey Hussle Photos
We’ve never stopped mourning the tragic death of iconic artist, philanthropist, entrepreneur, visionary, father and lover Nipsey Hussle who left an untouchable legacy worth celebrating on his immortalized birthday.
Blessed with a world-changing perspective that inspired an entire generation of dreamers, the Los Angeles-bred rapper (who would’ve turned 34 today) brought level-headed gusto to a chaotic industry fueled by clout chasing and negativity.
At this point, it’s safe to say Nip was the most respected rapper of his era who inspired fellow artists to pour their hearts and dollars back into the community, promote financial literacy, invest in themselves and flip dreams into lucrative realities.
And, for that, he’s a legend who inspired a day of unity, positivity and self-reflection at a critical time in society when we need that pure Nipsey energy just to make it through the day.
Hit the flip for a gallery of rarely seen Nipsey Hussle photos.
Today We celebrate You my beloved Today we honor you King We are to live in our highest vibrations today because that is how Nip lived his life. We should encourage and inspire today because that is how Hussle lived his life . Today we should love and give truth because that is how He lived his life . His Purpose still lives on with us all. Ermias wasn’t a sad soul. He was a powerful strong magical soul. Today is the day we lift up Long Live My other half My beloved King Ermias Nip Hussle The Great! I miss you I love you Still here holding it UP!
In Honor Of @nipseyhussle We Partnered Up With @bacardiusa For The Unveiling Of Our #NipseyHussle Exhibit – Special Thanks 2 @bktheartist, @sheisdizzy, @quakesolo, @karencivil & @troubleman31 💙 – It Is Now Open 2 Da Public So PLAN ACCORDINGLY. • • s/o to @slimandhuskys 4 Catering 🎥 @ox.ography #trapmusicmuseum #liltraphouse #escapethetrap #marathoncontinues #familyandfriendshustle
The Marathon continues. Rest in power, Nip.
