A Friendly Reminder That Doja Cat Is Thicker Than Cracker Barrel Gravy
- By Bossip Staff
Doja Cat Is F I N E
At this point, you should be familiar with beautifully THICK (and often misunderstood) Pop minx Doja Cat who despite a few missteps continues to shine as one of the dopest (and weirdest) new-ish artists in the game.
Blessed with criminally colossal cakes, the Queen of Moo&B is doing what she does best in her visually delicious new “Juicy” video that has the whole entire internet in a creep eye TIZZY.
Peep our very necessary Doja Cat celebration on the flip.
