A Friendly Reminder That Doja Cat Is Thicker Than Cracker Barrel Gravy

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15

Doja Cat Is F I N E

At this point, you should be familiar with beautifully THICK (and often misunderstood) Pop minx Doja Cat who despite a few missteps continues to shine as one of the dopest (and weirdest) new-ish artists in the game.

Blessed with criminally colossal cakes, the Queen of Moo&B is doing what she does best in her visually delicious new “Juicy” video that has the whole entire internet in a creep eye TIZZY.

Peep our very necessary Doja Cat celebration on the flip.

View this post on Instagram

Get the fuckin towels, bitch. 🍒

A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat) on

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    🦋💕

    A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.