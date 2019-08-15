Congealed Caucasity: Pumpkin Spice Spam Being Released This Fall, Ugg Booted Brouhaha Ensues
- By Bossip Staff
Pumpkin Spice Spam To Be Released
Autumn is canceled and a canned meat product is to blame. The makers behind Spam canned mystery meat are announcing that their product is taking on a new flavor this fall. Spam will be pumpkin spice flavored and available starting September 23 on Walmart and Spam’s online stores.
Hormel Foods confirmed to CNN that their product will be mixed with cinnamon, clove, allspice, and nutmeg and they suggest that it’s paired with waffles or baked into a vegetable hash or a cornbread muffin.
Twitter is, of course, going CRAZY over the idea of congealed crumbles being flavored for fall.
Add this to the list of things that Ugg booted Beckies will enjoy this fall.
What do YOU think about pumpkin spice flavored Spam?
