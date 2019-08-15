New Music: MariahLynn Drops “High Expections” EP On All Platforms

MariahLynn Drops “High Expections” EP On All Platforms

MariahLynn fans have been hungry for new music since the rapper and LHHNY TV personality dropped her smash hits, “Money Gun” & “Once Upon a Time (I was a hoe)”, and “Tab Reloaded” the fire collaboration with industry vet and co-star, Remy Ma. MariahLynn’s colorful depiction of women’s expectations is painted throughout her new EP High Expectations. Check it out here, let us know what ya think!

