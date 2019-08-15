New Music: MariahLynn Drops “High Expections” EP On All Platforms
- By Bossip Staff
MariahLynn Drops “High Expections” EP On All Platforms
MariahLynn fans have been hungry for new music since the rapper and LHHNY TV personality dropped her smash hits, “Money Gun” & “Once Upon a Time (I was a hoe)”, and “Tab Reloaded” the fire collaboration with industry vet and co-star, Remy Ma. MariahLynn’s colorful depiction of women’s expectations is painted throughout her new EP High Expectations. Check it out here, let us know what ya think!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.