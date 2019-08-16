Kid Tested, Mother Approved: RihRih And Super Rich Saudi Bae Spotted On Santa Monica Dinner Date With Rihanna’s Mom And Brother

Rihanna Dines Out In Santa Monica With Billionaire Boyfriend Hassan Jameel And Family

After two years together, RihRih is happily loving it up with Hassan Jameel still! And it looks like the couple has her family’s approval.

Just this week, Rihanna, her billionaire boyfriend Jameel, Rih’s mom Monica Braithwaite and one of the singer/Fenty designer’s brothers were spied dining at the new Mason restaurant in Santa Monica. The dinner went down Tuesday, according to E! News reports. The 31-year-old Bajan entertainer and entrepreneur was witnessed outside the restaurant wearing a beige dress with a thigh high slit, complemented with strappy stiletto sandals.

“They enjoyed a full dinner of Mason’s signature seafood & steak plates with wine and specialty cocktails,” a source told E! News. “At one point, they were arm in arm. They stayed a good few hours of the night until dark.”

Arm in arm eh? Sounds affectionate. And it seems that it’s not just Rihanna’s family who approve. In June, ELLE published a photo of the couple cuddling in the Amalfi Coast while lunching with a group believed to be HIS family! The photo agency who took the snap revealed the couple took a boat ride and had lunch at Lo Scoglio in Nerano with the group. That’s a good sign right?

Rihanna and the 30-year-old vice chairman of his family-owned conglomerate, Abdul Latif Jameel, have been linked since June 2017 when they were photographed kissing in Spain, but some reports say the couple have been dating as early as January 2017. Rihanna relocated to London earlier this year which some folks have speculated may have been in order to be closer to Jameel, although her Fenty line is designed in France and manufactured in Italy, so it also is a logical business move. Speaking of business, Jameel’s family business owns exclusive Toyota distribution rights in Saudi Arabia, the family owns their own pro soccer league and the family fortune is estimated to be around $1.5 billion. Not bad riiiight?!