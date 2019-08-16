Belcalis & Barbie Back Beefin’? Cardi B Seemingly Shades ‘Obsessed’ Nicki Minaj, Onika PETTILY Fires Back With THIS…

Cardi B And Nicki Minaj Seemingly Shade Eachother, AGAIN

Cardi B thinks that someone is ‘obsessed’ with her lately, and all fingers point to Nicki Minaj. But…does Nicki have receipts that the ‘obsession’ is the other way around?

Nicki’s latest Queen Radio show and appearance on Joe Budden’s podcast may have ticked Cardi off. In both conversations with Joe Budden, the controversial “Motorsport” feature was brought up by Joe and Nicki quickly snapped on him over it.

Also, references to Grammys and their credibility spilled from Onika on Joe’s platform.

“I would feel so f*cking crazy if I had number ones and Grammys and ain’t on nobody top 50 list,” which people thought was in reference to Cardi B. Cardi B has Grammy recognition but no lyrical credibility in the e-streets, apparently. Last week plenty of hip hop enthusiast made “Top 50” rappers list, Nicki appeared on a handful and Cardi B appeared on zero.

The day after the podcast aired, Cardi B posted this, “the only list I give a f*ck about”.

One year and some change later and my album is still SELLING .Only list I give a fuck about .💁🏽‍♀️💁🏽‍♀️💁🏽‍♀️💁🏽‍♀️Have s beautiful day everybody 😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/W4PV6uvPnY — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 14, 2019

Doubling down on her shade, Cardi B posted Mariah Carey’s “Obsessed” video and seemingly calls Onika “spooky”.

