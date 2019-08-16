Belcalis & Barbie Back Beefin’? Cardi B Seemingly Shades ‘Obsessed’ Nicki Minaj, Onika PETTILY Fires Back With THIS…
Cardi B And Nicki Minaj Seemingly Shade Eachother, AGAIN
Cardi B thinks that someone is ‘obsessed’ with her lately, and all fingers point to Nicki Minaj. But…does Nicki have receipts that the ‘obsession’ is the other way around?
Nicki’s latest Queen Radio show and appearance on Joe Budden’s podcast may have ticked Cardi off. In both conversations with Joe Budden, the controversial “Motorsport” feature was brought up by Joe and Nicki quickly snapped on him over it.
Also, references to Grammys and their credibility spilled from Onika on Joe’s platform.
“I would feel so f*cking crazy if I had number ones and Grammys and ain’t on nobody top 50 list,” which people thought was in reference to Cardi B. Cardi B has Grammy recognition but no lyrical credibility in the e-streets, apparently. Last week plenty of hip hop enthusiast made “Top 50” rappers list, Nicki appeared on a handful and Cardi B appeared on zero.
The day after the podcast aired, Cardi B posted this, “the only list I give a f*ck about”.
Doubling down on her shade, Cardi B posted Mariah Carey’s “Obsessed” video and seemingly calls Onika “spooky”.
Hit the flip to see how Nicki Minaj slyly responded (we think) to Cardi B on her claims she’s “obsessed” with her.
Nicki Minaj’s fans dug up an old video where Cardi B seems to be lurking on Onika’s Instagram. In a petty response, they began to tweet the photo Cardi was looking at while promoting Nicki’s latest feature “Welcome To The Party”, on a song by NYC rapper Pop Smoke.
To take things a step PETTY-er, Nicki Minaj put the Cardi B lurking photo in her Twitter avatar.
SMH. What do YOU think of all this obvious shade?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.