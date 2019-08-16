Collapsed Caucasian Coupledom: Miley Cyrus’ New Single Hints At Why She And Liam Hemsworth May Have Called It Quits
Less than a week after announcing her split from her longtime boo and husband Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus dropped a new single that could give us some insight into what went wrong.
Cyrus released “Slide Away” on Friday, featuring artwork that depicts a bottle of booze and pills floating around in a pool.
“Once upon a time it was paradise. Once upon a time I was paralyzed. I think I’m gonna miss these harbor lights. But it’s time to let it go,” the lyrics read.
The former Disney star singing about something that once was so great and that now coming to an end has people thinking she’s referring to her 10-year relationship with Liam.
While both parties have personally kept the reasons for their break-up private, sources close to the situation seem to have conflicting stories coming from both sides of the fence.
While he didn’t hint at the cause of their separation, Liam did issue a public statement on his Instagram page following those pictures of Miley cuddled up with Brody Jenner’s former boo Kaitlynn Carter, writing:
“Hi all
Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.
This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false.
Peace and Love.”
