Feds Reveal They Have R. Kelly’s Pharmacy & Urgent Care Records As Proof He’s Got STD (Exclusive)

R. Kelly Is Being Held Without Bail In Federal Child Abuse & Racketeering Case

The U.S. Attorney’s Office revealed that it has R. Kelly’s drugstore and urgent care receipts – bolstering its allegation that the disgraced singer exposed his alleged victims to an STD.

In an Aug. 15 letter to Kelly’s lawyers, Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Geddes said her office had Kelly’s health and medical records from Walgreens, University Health Systems and Urgent Care, adding weight to the claim that Kelly had knowingly infected at least one woman with the herpes virus.

Kelly’s lawyers have denied that he gave the alleged victim the incurable illness, and contended that the government has “zero evidence” that he did.

Besides Kelly’s medical information, Geddes said the government had receipts for hotel stays, Ubers, bank records for both Kelly and his employees and airline receipts for Kelly and his alleged victims that prove he transported them from state to state.

The government also said it served search warrants on Apple Inc. and AT&T for Kelly’s records, and reserved its right to seize emails that the “Pied Piper” sent from federal lockup, according to the letter, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

The feds allege that for more than 20 years, Kelly was the head of a criminal enterprise that funneled school girls from around the country to him to be sexually assaulted.

Besides racketeering, Kelly was indicted on charges of violating the Mann Act, kidnapping and forced labor.

Kelly pled not guilty to the charges last month, but the judge in the case ordered him held without bail out of fear that he might try to bribe or intimidate witnesses.

Kelly’s legal team had not responded to the government as of Aug. 16.