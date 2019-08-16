Hearing Is One Thing, Seeing Another: Watch Nicki Minaj Rain Down Hellfire And Shade On The Joe Budden Podcast [Video]
She was a woman of her word. She was on time. She had a lot to say. She was passionate. She was loud, but however it is we need to deal with everything that comes with this game, so be it, Lord knows I’ve been loud A LOT!!! I wanna thank her for sharing her platform and coming to mine no matter how “tense” it seemed… was GREAT seeing @juicyj , such a good dude whose longevity and ability to pivot needs to be highlighted more imo… overall we had a blast in LA & I’m sure we’ll be back…. but it feels good to be home. ✊🏽
Nicki Minaj On The Joe Budden Podcast
The conservation surrounding Nicki Minaj‘s latest explosive episode of #QueenRadio is still bubbling and today we get footage of the aftermath.
As you all know, Onika went on the Joe Budden Podcast following the rah-rah on her Apple Music show and listening to Joe’s show on Spotify is one thing, but watching it on YouTube is something else entirely.
Press play below to get a good look at Joe, Rory, Mal, and Parks’ faces as the queen holds court.
You watch the Queen conquer or nah?
