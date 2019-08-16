Eff Yo Flag, Here’s A Treat! North Carolina Candy Shop Offered Free Chocolates For Anyone Who Burns Confederate Flag

Candy Store Offers Chocolate For Burned Confederate Flags

Not everyone is built to punch a Nazi in the face, but anyone can set fire to the southern symbol of hate, bigotry, and racism and that act is deserving of a sweet treat according to a story on MyFox8.

A candy store in Hillsborough, North Carolina was sick and tired of being bullied and harassed by people waving confederate flags so the owner, Matthew Shepherd, put this sign out front:

Although he says the sign was just a joke, people were so happy with it that they came in and bought out the store!

“I didn’t do this to make money,” he said. “This was not even in my realm of thinking. I was in Home Depot the other day and I got two fist bumps and a high five from people I don’t even know. They’re like a way to go, fight the fight, we’re all behind you. I’m like. ‘I just put a sign out. It was there for an hour.’”

F**k that flag.