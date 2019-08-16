Unhinged Habanero Fat Shames Supporter At His Rally, Folks Think He’s Out His Grease Gobbling Mind

Trump Fat Shames Man At Rally, “Go Exercise”

Dingy Dorito’s once again saying something stupid. Y’alls President had a campaign rally Thursday in New Hampshire and he inadvertently disrespected one of his own supporters. During the event, security dragged out some protestors and Orange Piss POTUS (glass houseily) hurled an insult someone’s way about their weight.

“That guy’s got a serious weight problem. Go home, start exercising!” said Trump.

He can’t be serious.

That man has since been identified as Frank Dawson whose an avid Trump supporter and who (of course) has no hard feelings about his leader making a mockery of him.

“Everything’s good!” Dawson told Fox News. “I love the guy! He’s the best thing that ever happened to this country.”

SIGHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH.

Mind you, doctors have called Trump clinically obese based on his 2019 annual physical. Pot meet citrine colored kettle.

Your President has since apologized in the most Trump way possible.