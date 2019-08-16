Caption THIS (The Swirl Edition)
- By Bossip Staff
Kris Jenner And Corey Gamble Look Lovey Dovey In Monaco
We caught these shots of Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble looking lovey dovey after a Monaco shopping spree and we HAD to give y’all an opportunity to Caption This! Why should we be the ones to have all the fun?
What would you title this shot of swirl baes Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble getting frisky in the south of France?
Hit the flip for some social snaps
Speaking of Lovey — you know that’s what the grandkids call Kris — how sweet is this shot of her and Stormi?
Hilarious that this movie contracted Kris for influencer marketing as well as Jordyn Woods.
