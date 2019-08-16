New Music: Arin Ray Links Up With Kehlani For Soulful Single “Change” [Audio]

Arin Ray “Change” Feat. Kehlani

Arin Ray is on fire. This foine R&B singer from Cincinnati, OH continues the hot streak with “Change,” his latest single featuring Bay Area songstress, Kehlani. A bonafide hit from the first note, the new single is a heartfelt nod to classic rhythm and blues.

Arin admits he’s a huge fan of Kehlani’s music, which makes this extraordinary collaboration that much more special.

“I’ve known Kehlani for some years now, Ray explains, “I’ve always admired her as an artist and even more as a friend. I feel like we’ve got one with this record for sure.”

Check it out below, let us know how you’re feeling it!