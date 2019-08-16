Felonious Efficiency: Rodney King (Not THAT One) *Allegedly* Robs/Attacks 7 People Living On The Same Block Within 21 Minutes

Rodney King Jr. Charged With 10 Felonies Within 21 Minutes

29-year-old Rodney Edward King Jr. has been indicted on 10 felonies and 2 misdemeanors in Franklin County, Ohio for terrorizing the community on August 6 between 9:54 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. says Prosecutor Ron O’Brien.

“During a half-hour time span, this man went from one location to the next, within a one block radius, committing multiple felonies against seven different victims,” he said. The indictment alleges he robbed five random homes, attempted to enter a cab and threw a rock at the vehicle, causing damage. From there, he got on a bus, pulled out a screwdriver and swung it at the driver, hitting the driver in the foot, O’Brien said.

Charges against King consist of aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and aggravated menacing.

