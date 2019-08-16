So Sad: Texas Rapper Who Mistakenly Killed 9-Year-Old In ‘Diss Track’ Feud Turns Himself In

Rapper Who Allegedly Shot & Killed Young Girl Turns Himself In

A 19-year-old rapper accused of shooting and killing a 9-year-old girl has turned himself, according to reports from Dallas News.

Tyrese Simmons was reportedly involved in a feud with a rival rapper, which is what led to the shooting of Brandoniya Bennett at her Old East Dallas apartment in Texas. Simmons has been charged with capital murder for his alleged involvement in the death, and his bail is set at $500,000.

Things went haywire as Simmons reportedly attempted to shoot his intended target. That’s when he fired a round into the unit next door to Bennett’s home, instead striking the young girl in the head.

“As adults, as parents, as police officers, we’re supposed to make them safe, as community leaders, we’re supposed to make them safe,” Dallas Police Department Maj. Danny Williams said about the incident. “She was sitting in her house, she felt safe…she was only 9 years old.”

Though witnesses and officers who responded to the scene attempted to rush Bennett to a hospital in time, she died shortly after arriving at Baylor University Medical Center. During a news conference on Thursday, authorities explained that Simmons was out to get a rival rapper who had dissed him. Right now, it is believed that the rapper had the wrong address for his target, which is what resulted in him allegedly killing Bennett.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched in response to the situation in an effort to help the family with funeral costs. Before handing himself in, Simmons already had a pending misdemeanor assault case after he knocked a man out in June 2018. As a result, he was prohibited from possessing any kind of weapon.