HAIR LOVE: This 6-Minute Short Positively Portrays A Black Dad Dutifully Doing His Daughter’s Hair [Video]

Now, this is some important positive Black content…

“HAIR LOVE” Animated Short Film

An animated short film is currently in theaters and it’s positively providing us with all the Friday feels. Writer/producer/editor/BOSSIP’s homeboy in our head Matthew Cherry has released HAIR LOVE, a super sweet animated short film that centers around the relationship between a Black dad, his daughter Zuri, and the dad’s daunting task of tackling his child’s coils and kinks.

In HAIR LOVE The dad looks positively perplexed when little Zuri shows him an inspo photo for her magnificent mane and when he tries to slip a hat on her head instead, Zuri gets him in check!

Here goes a clip from our animated short film #HairLove. We're now playing in theaters in front of #AngryBirds2 so get there early to check us out. @SonyAnimation @AngryBirdsMovie pic.twitter.com/lytSnTl5nF — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) August 14, 2019

This. is. so. cute.

If you love this clip from the HAIR LOVE short film, you should know that it follows Cherry’s picture book Hair Love released by Kokila Books/Penguin Random House on May 14, 2019, that quickly became a New York Times Bestseller.

Matthew didn’t just put the cinematic cuteness of HAIR LOVE together on his own however, we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention that it’s executive produced by Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse) and other credits include; Gabrielle Union and D.Wade, Jordan Peele (of course) and Gabby Sidibe.

Co-Directed by: Bruce Smith (Proud Family) and Everett Downing

Produced by: Karen Rupert Toliver (EVP, Creative for Sony Pictures Animation), Stacey Newton, Monica A. Young, Matthew A. Cherry, David Steward II, and Carl Reed (the latter two of Lion Forge Animation)

Executive Producers: Peter Ramsey (Oscar winner for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Frank Abney (Pixar)

Co-Executive Producers: Jordan Peele, Andrew Hawkins, Harrison Barnes, Keri and Yara Shahidi

Associate Producers: N’Dambi Gillespie, Gabrielle Union-Wade & Dwayne Wade Jr., Gabourey Sidibe, Stephanie Frederic, and Claude Kelly

This 6-minute short debuted in theaters Tuesday playing in front of Angry Birds 2—go see it and support!