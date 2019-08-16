YOU YO DADDY SON! Airport Worker Fired For Passing “You Ugly” Note To Aesthetically Allergic Anglo-Saxon

Airport Worker Fired For Giving Passenger “You Ugly” Note

An airport employee at Greater Rochester International Airport has been fired after she handed a passenger a “mean” note.

Neal Strassner was passing through TSA when a woman in uniform passed him a note that read “You ugly”.

At first Neal shrugged it off, then in true white man fashion, decided to drop dime on ol’ girl. Peep the video below.

Not saying she was right to be playin’ with people like that, but Neal could have let that s#!t go.

What do you think? Did ol’ girl deserve to be fired?