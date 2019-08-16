New Music: R&B Newcomer Inayah Lamis Drops A Sultry City Girl Anthem “Suga Daddy”

R&B Newcomer Inayah Lamis Drops New Single “Suga Daddy”

Today, budding R&B artist Inayah Lamis dropped another summertime bop with “Suga Daddy,” the latest single off her forthcoming EP S.O.L.A.R. [Inayahlator Enterprises/EMPIRE], which is set to release this sinner. “Suga Daddy” is a fitting follow up to her recent “N.A.S.” video, a female empowerment anthem reminiscent of the TLC classic “No Scrubs.” Check out every hot girl’s fairy tale vibes by listening to the track above!

Inayah’s upcoming EP, S.O.L.A.R.—an acronym for ‘Storytelling Over Lyrics and Rhymes’— represents her own unique genre and the core of who she is as an artist. Inayah’s 1.5 million Instagram followers (aka “Inayahlators”) connect to her raw, no holds barred perspective on love lost and love found, which she explores all on the upcoming EP!