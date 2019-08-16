Back On Road: Summer Walker Announces “The First And Last Tour”

Summer Walker Announces “The First And Last Tour”

Singer-songwriter Summer Walker is taking her show on the road. LVRN/Interscope Records’ leading lady has announced The First and Last Tour, which launches this fall in New Orleans. Rising Afro-Latina rapper Melii is the confirmed opener.

2019 has been non-stop for the sweet southern belle. In January, Walker released a four-song live EP, Clear, which gave all kinds of feels. Simultaneously, the single “Girls Need Love” from her 2018 debut The Last Day of Summer took on a life of its own. The anticipated remix featuring Champagne Zaddy earned Walker her first Billboard Hot 100 entry at #37. The song peaked at #3 on Urban radio and is now certified platinum! Baby girl is making MAJOR moves!

The artist also appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Show as part of Apple Music’s Up Next campaign before hitting the road to headline her sold out Girls Need Love Tour last spring. Walker is currently in the studio putting the finishing touches on her debut album, titled, Over It. Be on the lookout and let us know what ya think! Check out tour dates below.

